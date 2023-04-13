- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Youtuber Kwadwo Sheldon has pledged to take care of the education of a level 200 student who sells sachet water to survive.

He has not only promised to pay for his immediate school fees, hostel fees, etc. but also to sponsor his education until he completes it.

This kind gesture was offered to the popular hawker who is often seen on the streets of Accra selling “pure water” to survive.

According to a documentary Kwadwo Sheldon did on the gentleman, it emerged that he lost his parents at a young age but was determined to get himself into the university.

Pops no Dey

Mom no Dey

He Dey sell pure water on the streets of Accra to pay his school fees in the University.

I was on the streets yesterday to profile him! pic.twitter.com/3niZM86ZV8 — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) April 13, 2023

After he did so, things were quite difficult for him, so he had to hawk water on the streets to get money to foot his bills, pay his fees, and feed himself.

Kwadwo Sheldon has indicated that although he would not stop him from selling his water, he would not need to worry about his fees until he was done with school.

Hostel fees will be paid. School fees will be paid Money raised from this video will go to him He wants to start his own sachet water business. He’s in level 200..for the rest of the years he will stay in school, and I will pay his school fees and everything,” Kwadwo Sheldon promised.