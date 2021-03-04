type here...
GhPage Entertainment Kwaku Manu arrested by police for not wearing a nose mask
Entertainment

Kwaku Manu arrested by police for not wearing a nose mask

By Qwame Benedict
Kwaku Manu arrested by police for not wearing a nose mask
Kwaku Manu and Hajia Police
- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor turn vlogger Kwaku Manu has gotten on the wrong side of the law for breaking COVID-19 protocol.

A video sighted on social media sees the actor been stopped by a policewoman who has been identified as Hajia Police during a routine check.

Hajia Police noticed that Kwaku Manu was not putting on a nose mask and questioned him on why he was in town without a mask.

Kwaku in his response told her he removed the mask so he could answer a phone call.

She then requested the actor to bring his nose mask out but he couldn’t which ended up with him getting arrested.

Watch the video below:

This video from them is a educational piece to advise people on the need to obey the COVID-19 protocols as announced by the President.

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, March 4, 2021
Accra
mist
86 ° F
86 °
86 °
79 %
3.5mph
40 %
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News