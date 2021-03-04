- Advertisement -

Popular Kumawood actor turn vlogger Kwaku Manu has gotten on the wrong side of the law for breaking COVID-19 protocol.

A video sighted on social media sees the actor been stopped by a policewoman who has been identified as Hajia Police during a routine check.

Hajia Police noticed that Kwaku Manu was not putting on a nose mask and questioned him on why he was in town without a mask.

Kwaku in his response told her he removed the mask so he could answer a phone call.

She then requested the actor to bring his nose mask out but he couldn’t which ended up with him getting arrested.

Watch the video below:

This video from them is a educational piece to advise people on the need to obey the COVID-19 protocols as announced by the President.