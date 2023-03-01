- Advertisement -

The long-standing beef between Kumawood actors Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Dr Likee born Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi is long overdue, it must end.

Their differences as a result of the supremacy title are not healthy for the movie industry. It is rather dragging things behind.

Dr Likee and Lilwin have publicly denied that they are not on good terms but you don’t need a man of God to decode to you that both are lying.

In this regard, Actor Kwaku Manu just like other Kumawood stars has waded into the conversation sharing his piece of mind on the matter.

Kwaku Manu has publicly pleaded with Lil Win to settle his differences with Dr Likee (Ras Nene) adding that unnecessary tension between actors could have alarming consequences.

Kwaku Manu urged the two actors to reconcile and work together for the betterment of the Ghanaian movie industry.

In the video, Kwaku Manu spoke straight to Lil Win and beseeched him to make up with Dr Likee.

He, however, criticized Lil Win for some disparaging comments he made about YouTube skit actors like Dr Likee.

Kwaku Manu made these comments in a self-recorded video shared on his official YouTube channel.