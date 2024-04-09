type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKwaku Manu should stop bragging, Lilwin came into Kumawood before him —...
Entertainment

Kwaku Manu should stop bragging, Lilwin came into Kumawood before him — Jackson K Bentum

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
- Advertisement -

In 2021, during an interview at Accra-based Kingdom FM, Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu made a bold assertion that he was the individual who discovered fellow actor Lilwin and catapulted him into the spotlight.

Kwaku Manu claimed that he encountered Lilwin many years ago and was immediately impressed, leading him to lend a helping hand in realizing Lilwin’s aspirations of becoming a prominent figure in the movie industry.

Expressing disappointment, Kwaku Manu revealed his dissatisfaction with Lilwin for allegedly concealing this truth from the public for an extended period.

However, celebrated Kumawood producer and director Jackson K. Bentum has countered Kwaku Manu’s claims of being Lilwin’s discoverer.

In an interview with Ruthy on SeanCity TV, Jackson K. Bentum dismissed Kwaku Manu’s assertions and urged him to refrain from boasting, as Lilwin had already entered the Kumawood scene before him.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Jackson K. Bentum emphasized that since Lilwin was already established in Kumawood before Kwaku Manu, it is unfounded for Kwaku Manu to perpetuate the falsehood that he discovered Lilwin.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Accra
few clouds
79.2 ° F
79.2 °
79.2 °
94 %
1.9mph
20 %
Tue
88 °
Wed
88 °
Thu
88 °
Fri
88 °
Sat
89 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more