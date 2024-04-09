Kwaku Manu should stop bragging, Lilwin came into Kumawood before him — Jackson K Bentum

- Advertisement -

In 2021, during an interview at Accra-based Kingdom FM, Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu made a bold assertion that he was the individual who discovered fellow actor Lilwin and catapulted him into the spotlight.

Kwaku Manu claimed that he encountered Lilwin many years ago and was immediately impressed, leading him to lend a helping hand in realizing Lilwin’s aspirations of becoming a prominent figure in the movie industry.

Expressing disappointment, Kwaku Manu revealed his dissatisfaction with Lilwin for allegedly concealing this truth from the public for an extended period.

However, celebrated Kumawood producer and director Jackson K. Bentum has countered Kwaku Manu’s claims of being Lilwin’s discoverer.

In an interview with Ruthy on SeanCity TV, Jackson K. Bentum dismissed Kwaku Manu’s assertions and urged him to refrain from boasting, as Lilwin had already entered the Kumawood scene before him.

Jackson K. Bentum emphasized that since Lilwin was already established in Kumawood before Kwaku Manu, it is unfounded for Kwaku Manu to perpetuate the falsehood that he discovered Lilwin.

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW