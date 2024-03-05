Kwaku Manu Called Me For An Interview Thrice But I Refused- Diana Asamoah

- Advertisement -

Controversial gospel singer, Evangelist Diana Asamoah has finally revealed why comic actor Kwaku Manu waded into her issues with Edward Akwasi Boateng.

Diana Asamoah believes the opportunity the Kumawood actor and host of the “Aggressive” interview got was a dream come through.

Speaking in an interview on Kingdom FM which ghpage.com monitored, Diana Asamoah said Kwaku Manu had been calling her for an interview.

She noted that the actor, before her issue with her colleague, Edward Akwasi Boatengf called her on three different occasions for an interview but she refused to appear.

According to Diana Asamoah, she chose not to appear on Kwaku Manu’s show even though he has many followers because he wanted to interview her for his selfish gains.

Diana Asamoah claims after observing most journalists and show hosts, she has realized that they interview people for their benefit and do not care what happens to the guests, adding that they will choose to get views over tarnishing the image of their guests.

“I will use that time to read the bible. I have never read it before. Sometimes when I see or hear people insulting me, I pray to God to open the eyes of such people. I pity Kwaku Manu. When he came to say his things, I replied to him just like I did to Abeiku that some people lack sense.

Kwaku Manu has called me for an interview three times but I did not go. This time, if the interview is not about Abba father I will not go. I have realized that some people do interviews just to get content. As you are saying things in the right direction, the host will be directing you in the left direction so that you will say something negative then people will go to the page of the host to watch. So, they will use their content to mar your hard-earned reputation”, Diana Asamoah said.