Musician Kwame A-Plus has chided Hajia4Reall following her arrest and extradition from the United Kingdom to the US to face justice for engaging in fraud.

The 30-year-old Ghanaian social media influencer is accused of allegedly swindling over $2 million from older, single American men and women in a romance scam.

Before her arrest, Hajia4Reall – real Mona Faiz Montrage – lived the “big girl” lifestyle of extravagance, which became the dream of many young women who looked up to her.

She talked about her wealth and lavish lifestyle in interviews where she encouraged young women to work hard and diligently to make money, enjoy life and avoid being accused of relying on men for survival.

Little did we know that her envious lifestyle was funded by money from her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes targeting older people who lived alone.

Kwame A-Plus reposted the video on his Instagram page accompanied by a caption that took a dig at Hajia4Reall for deceiving naive young girls with her stolen wealth.

“Mo daadaa young girls no saa,” he wrote in the Twi language to wit “you have been deceiving the young girls all this while. Nonsense!”

He continued: “My ladies, don’t ever look down on yourself. Don’t live by the standards of people who don’t know where they go when they sleep. Don’t let anyone give you pressure. You may not be rich, but you see how you are drosslessly stretching peacefully in your bed right now; and the police is not looking for you? Abi your boyfriend gives you early morning gbozaaa!! Haaard one!”