Kwame A Plus walks about to events with 4 bodyguards after UTV incident -VIDEO

Ghanaian social media commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus, has sparked reactions on social media by making a grand entrance at Akua GMB’s 35th birthday party accompanied by bodyguards.

A Plus made quite the statement by appearing at the event with four burly bodyguards who surrounded him at all angles.

His decision to bring a security detail to the party has ignited discussions on social media.

This move comes after A Plus received threats from individuals claiming to be affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during an episode of the United Showbiz Show a few weeks ago.

In that particular incident, alleged NPP supporters disrupted the live broadcast of the show.

Fortunately, A Plus was not present during the early part of the show, and he seems to have taken precautionary measures to ensure his personal safety.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW