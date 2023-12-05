type here...
Kwame Nkrumah made a mistake by giving birth to you – Politician tells Sekou Nkrumah

By Qwame Benedict
The second son of Kwame Nkrumah has been blasted by the founder and leader of the National Liberation Party (NLP) Stephen Atubiga for being a disgrace to his father.

Stephen Atubiga claims that Dr Sekou Nkrumah, who turned 60 this past week, has failed to carry on his father’s legacy and as such sees him to be the biggest mistake in the life of the former leader.

He wrote: “Happy 60th Birthday to Sekou Nkrumah my Good friend. The only mistake late President Nkrumah ever made was to have Saku (sic) as a son”.

“What does it profit a Ghanaian man to have a son who refuses or cannot keep his father’s legacy after him? Anyway happy birthday. Hopefully 60 years old now will bring you back on track to know it is time to light Nkrumah’s candles around the world as his proud son.”

Source:GhPage

