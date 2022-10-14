- Advertisement -

Britain’s top finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked as chancellor after less than two months in office, the BBC reports.

He has been replaced by former health secretary Jeremy Hunt after his mini-budget resulted in financial turbulence and a revolt from Tory MPs.

The 47-year-old has become Britain’s second shortest-serving chancellor, lasting just 38 days in the role.

The long-time ally of Prime Minister Liz Truss, seen as her political soulmate, was appointed to the role on 6 September.

Who is Kwasi Kwarteng?

Mr Kwarteng’s parents came to the UK from Ghana as students in the 1960s. He was born in East London in 1975, the same year as Ms Truss.

His economist father and barrister mother gave him a traditional Ashanti first name, meaning “born on Sunday”, when he was actually born on a Monday.

He attended Harvard University in the United States on a Kennedy Scholarship, before returning to the University of Cambridge to complete a PhD in economic history in 2000.