Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese is still seeking justice and answers to the gruesome murder of his former manager.

He has called out the police service for failing to take in Shatta Wale and Bullgod despite confessing to the murder of Fennec Okyere.

According to Kwaw Kese, it has been a month since Shatta Wale revealed that Bullgod allegedly planned the murder of Fennec Okyere but nothing seems to have been done.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Kwaw Kese said, “It’s been one month since Shatta Wale came out to say he’s been keeping secrets about how Bulldog planned and killed my manager. I don’t know what is happening in this Ghana again, that the Ghana Police are still sitting on this case and not taking any action. If somebody confesses to killing somebody and we are still doing investigations then I don’t know what the investigation is about.”

Kwaw Kese added that he lodged a complaint with the IGP when Shatta Wale revealed what he (Shatta Wale) calls secrets of Bullgod.

“Shatta Wale confessed that he’s been keeping the secret, and since Bulldog was bringing out his secret, he’s also bringing out that secret. And that secret is that Bulldog planned and killed my manager. What evidence again are you, Ghana Police, waiting for before you take action?

“The day Shatta Wale confessed, I called the IGP and a statement was released. It’s been a month, and both Shatta Wale and Bulldog are still walking free. How do the laws work in Ghana? I’m wondering if the IGP is still in the country. I’m wondering if the AG is still in this country. And I’m wondering if Ursula Owusu, who happens to be Fennec’s godmother, is in this country. I’m wondering if they have heard of Shatta Wale’s confession. Which evidence again do you need?”

The late Fennec Okyere was brutally murdered by unknown gunmen at his residence. Four years one, his murder remains unsolved.

Bullgod and Shatta Wale went on a social media rampage when the former announced the end of their working relationship and later went on talking about Shatta Wale during interviews.

Their rift resulted in Shatta Wale making eyebrow-rasing claims against his former manager.