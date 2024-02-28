- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Kwaw Kese has disclosed that he is on the move to seek compensation from the Ghana Police Service following his arrest in 2015.

In 2015, Kwaw Kese was arrested and jailed for allegedly smoking marijuana in public in the full glare of the Police who were meters away.

It’s been 9 years since his arrest but Kwaw Kese seems not to be okay with the treatment meted out to him while in prison and wants to seek compensation for that.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, he mentioned that the Ghana Police has been unfair to him judging from the fact that they jailed him for smoking in public and overlooked the same crime committed by others.

He went ahead to state that at the time of his arrest and conviction, the police never had any evidence and due to that, he is demanding compensation from them.

He said: “I have a lot of evidence that shows foreigners doing the same thing I was jailed for. But they don’t have a video of me doing that.

“Yet the foreigner, whose actions were documented on camera, go scot-free with police guarding them to do it in front of everybody.

“You know, I have to be compensated for that disgrace the government put on my name.”

The MadTime boss claimed that his arrest was based on mere speculation and he is demanding an amount of $ 1 million as compensation.