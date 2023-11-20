type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentKweku Smoke, Medikal and co are not richer than me; they're just...
Entertainment

Kweku Smoke, Medikal and co are not richer than me; they’re just fraud boys – Strongman fire

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Strongman flaunts his cars
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian talented battle rapper, Strongman has hit hard at rappers like Kweku Smoke and Medikal citing them to be fraud boys who are cleansing their stolen money with music.

According to him, rappers that brokeshame him are not richer than himself. He went on to add that they are fraud boys and not musicians.

Strong Gee asserted that he gets his money from music and that if they do 100% music , they would be at his back.

“If They could do music like me, they won’t be game boys”, Strongman added.

Watch the video below

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

TODAY

Monday, November 20, 2023
Accra
few clouds
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
84 %
3.2mph
20 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
85 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways