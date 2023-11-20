Kweku Smoke, Medikal and co are not richer than me; they’re just fraud boys – Strongman fire

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian talented battle rapper, Strongman has hit hard at rappers like Kweku Smoke and Medikal citing them to be fraud boys who are cleansing their stolen money with music.

According to him, rappers that brokeshame him are not richer than himself. He went on to add that they are fraud boys and not musicians.

Strong Gee asserted that he gets his money from music and that if they do 100% music , they would be at his back.

“If They could do music like me, they won’t be game boys”, Strongman added.

Watch the video below