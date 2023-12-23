“Kwesi Arthur and I dated for 2 years and did stuffs” – Efia Odo finally confirms knacking rumors (VIDEO)

- Advertisement -

Budding Ghanaian actress and actress, Efia Odo has finally cleared the air surrounding the kind of relationship she had with Tema based rapper, Kwesi Arthur.

For years now fans have been trying to figure out the type of relationship that existed between the two before their fallout recently which has also sparked a different conversation.

According to the actress in a recent interview, she dated the multiple award winning rapper for 2 years dating back at late 2018 to late 2021.

She added that they decided to keep it a secret until they both fell out of each other as a result from a switch from the side of Kwesi Arthur.

Efia added that she’s been celibate since done and doing well on her her.

Check out the video below