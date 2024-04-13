Kwesi Nyantakyi gets just 35 votes in Ejisu by-election

- Advertisement -

Constituents of Ejisu in the Ashanti region have slapped sense into former GFA boss turned politician, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The member of parliament position for the Ejisu constituency became vacant after John Kumah bought his ticket to the land of silence.

Following his death, a by-election was conducted to fill the vacancy, making Kwesi Nyantakyi, and Frank Naro among other personalities show interest.

Per reports flying across social media platforms, the by-election had successfully come to an end at the time this story was written.

Surprisingly, Kwesi Nyantakyi was able to get 35 votes out of 1035, meaning 1000 people voted against him.