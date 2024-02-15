“Kyekyeku must apologize to Ras Nene before it’s too late” – Netizen sparks war drums (PHOTOS)

- Advertisement -

A Facebook user with the name, Ruthy Mummie De-Nelson has sparked reactions on the platform with her latest post.

According to her, there’s a feud between Ras Nene and his protégés Kyekyeku which she is advising the latter to apologize and make amends before it’s too late.

Not giving much details into the incident, Ruthy acknowledged Kyekyeku for always being appreciative of the love his boss has shown him and urge him not to allow his new found fame get into his head.

Ruthy claims there’s a current issue between the two and that’s why Dr. Likee as he’s affectionately called is not seeking for support towards his boy’s upcoming movie.

