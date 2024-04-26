Kyiri Abosom gave me 5000 cedis and stole it back- fetish priestess reveals

- Advertisement -

A Ghanaian fetish priestess has described Ghanaian man of God cum politician, Osofo Kyiri Abosom a scammer and a thief.

Speaking on KB Media, the fetish priestess claims Osofo Kyiri Abosom gifted her some money some time ago and stole it back.

Narrating the story, the woman said it all started when Kyiri Abosom approached her, intending to burn her gods.

According to her, after Kyiri Abosom was done with everything, he invited her to his house where he offered her a 5000 ghana cedis cheque.

The woman claims she was afraid the cheque was not real, so, he asked the presidential aspirant to give her physical cash.

She disclosed that Kyiri Abosom without hesitation gave her the physical cash all right, but had it not been for her fastness, she would have swallowed an unknown insect because, to her surprise, the money was not in her bag when she left the house of the man of God.

She claims several approaches to reach Kyiri Abosom, including going to his church proved futile.