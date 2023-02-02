- Advertisement -

News Trending on YouTube at the moment is that of Sofo Kyiri Abosom’s marital issues. The story has gained public interest.

Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew (Osofo Kyiri Abosom), the founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre announced to his church members that he is now divorced.

The man of God who founded the political party, Ghana Union Movement- GUM disclosed his divorce during a church service to set the records straight about why the congregants have not seen his wife lately.

He admitted to fathering a child outside his marriage, a situation he said pushed his wife to opt out of the wedding.

“My wife has left and for over a year now, we do not see her in church. She says she has a problem with me having a daughter out of our marriage. She has sued me but the court said since we did not marry there, they cannot handle it.

“She has sued me in several courts claiming my properties. She also wants to take custody of the children. She asked the court to sack all my maids so I’ve sacked them. When you meet your gossiping friends and they complain about your Pastor’s wife, tell them they are no longer married,” Kyiri Abosom said to his congregants.

In the heat of events, Osofo Kyiriabosom’s estranged wife, Madam Princess Nyarko has exclusively spoken to Ghpage Media following reports of her divorce from her husband.

Madam Precious alleged that the man of God slept with his Church’s women’s fellowship leader and their affair was known in the church.

As if that wasn’t enough, he also impregnated and married two of their maids on the same day in a secret ceremony.

As claimed by Madam Precious Nyarko, during her 13 years stay with the man of God, he slept with all the maids who came to serve in their house.

And anytime she complained of his infidelity she was subjected to severe beatings.

According to her, the man of God is a serial womanizer despite suffering from low sperm count.

Well, the man of God has come at the 1st wife following her public allegations about him that he slept with all her Maids & can’t give birth.

According to him in a video, he doesn’t care about what people are saying about him because he did not come to this world to please anyone but rather came to spread the word of God.

Again, the unbothered man of God stated that anyone who seeks to talk about him or plans evil against him will not see peace. He rained curses on those individuals in the video below. Watch.