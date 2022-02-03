type here...
Ladies are always answering Akufo-Addo's phone calls - Ndebugri
News

Ladies are always answering Akufo-Addo’s phone calls – Ndebugri

By Qwame Benedict
Ladies are always answering Akufo-Addo's phone calls - Ndebugri
John Ndebugri and Nana Addo
An old friend of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has revealed that he now finds it difficult to get in touch with his old friend.

Lawyer John Ndebugri who is a former MP for Zebilla in an interview expressed how unhappy he is with the treatment his friend is giving him stated that whenever he calls his phone ladies pick up to tell him the President is not available.

According to him, he has come to the conclusion that he is no more going to call him again because he doubts if the President still sees him as a friend or a former friend.

Lawyer Nedbugri went ahead to say in the interview that he doesn’t get that treatment when he calls former President John Dramani Mahama and John Agyekum Kuffour.

He said: “I will say he is my former friend because I haven’t met him for several years now so I don’t know whether he even considers me as his friend. I take the phone and I call President Kufuor, he answers but not this man (Akufo-Addo). His phone is with some ladies who will not even treat you with some respect. If you call President Kufuor, it goes to him directly, if you call Mahama it goes to him directly but not this man. If you call him, some ladies will pick up and tell you he isn’t around.  And I don’t call people who don’t pick my calls promptly”

    Source:Ghpage

