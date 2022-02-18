type here...
Lifestyle
Lifestyle

"Ladies, marry in your 20s to avoid nagging in your 30s because no man will marry you at that age" – Popular Pastor advises (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
A popular Nigerian pastor has advised ladies in their 20s to pay serious attention to marriage before they turn age 30 and start nagging on the internet.

According to this man of God, it is better to marry in your early 20s as a lady because the chances of getting a partner after 30 are very slim.

Although, the perception about marriage & age in recent times has changed but this pastor believes otherwise.

For me, I think one should be mature enough, ready & prepared to go into marriage before finally walking the aisle because age is important but can be thrown at the back seat if the need arises.

 All this pressure for marriage is so unnecessary. It would have been prudent if the Pastor taught them how to be self-dependent and productive to society.

    Source:GHpage

