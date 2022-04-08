type here...
Ladies seeking marriage now trap men with pregnancies – Minalyn

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Zionfelix-Minalyn and Erica
Zionfelix-Minalyn and Erica
Mina Lawani, also known as Minalyn, has made a comment that many believe is a shot fired at her fiancé ZionFelix‘s other baby moms.

Minalyn has regained her confidence after enduring the taunts and pains of her fiancé impregnating two other women alongside her.

She’s now directing her ire towards the two other ladies who became pregnant for Zion Felix despite the fact that he had a fiancé.

“Do women still use pregnancy to trap men?” said entertainment star Adwoaloud on Instagram.

Minalyn appeared beneath the post to send subliminal messages that it’s still going on since some women are still looking for spouses.

According to her, some women who are desperate for a spouse may take advantage of men by having unplanned pregnancies, believing that this is the only way to entice men to marry them.

See the screenshot below:

Minalyn touch

Though she never mentioned any name in her post, many people linked it to the brouhaha between herself and the other baby mama of Zionfelix Erica who was reported to have been engaged by the blogger months before the pregnancy became known to the public.

    Source:Ghpage

