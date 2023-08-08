type here...
“You’re the king of my life”: Lady accepts proposal from man she earlier rejected after he relocated to Canada

By Osei Emmanuel
A lady accepted a marriage proposal from a man she earlier rejected before he relocated to live in Canada. The lady reached out to the man for reconciliation through Whatsapp after hearing that he has relocated to Canada.

Their leaked Whatsapp conversation shows that the man claimed not to know her anymore, and she pleaded with him.

A lady accepted a marriage proposal from a man after he relocated to live in Canada. A leaked Whatsapp chat between the lady and the man was posted on TikTok by Electron.

The chats show that the man first claimed not to know the lady when she reached out to him through Whatsapp.

The chats indicate that the man had proposed to her, but she apparently did not give him a positive answer.

She waited for a long time and even ghosted the man after he indicated an interest in being with her.

However, after the man relocated to Canada and the lady heard about it, she quickly reached out to him. She explained that she has now accepted his proposal and pleaded with him not to leave her behind while in Canada. She professed undying love for the man and said she would like to be with him.

@Nanahemaa1 commented: “For some reason, this is so funny.”

@Aqualyn said: “You are the love of my soul. My fellow gender.”

@Morgan Moore commented: “It happened to me before. Now I’m abroad all the girl want to date.”

@Spyda said: “This is the type of woman who will hurt you if you make the mistake to give into whatever she is typing.”

