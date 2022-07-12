- Advertisement -

A lady in a trending video on social media has called out a popular Roman Father in Kumasi accusing him of impregnating her and also forcing her to abort the pregnancy.

According to the lady, the Roman Father whom she gave the name Dominic Yamoah at Buoho, a suburb of Kumasi had sex with her and impregnated her.

Knowing well that it goes against the doctrines of their priesthood to have any sexual affair, the lady claims the Father asked her to terminate the pregnancy on a condition.

She explained that Fr. Dominic promised her he’ll take care of all charges and even compensate her when she agrees to abort the pregnancy.

She agreed to the conditions to save the Roman Father the disgrace. But days after her near-death abortion experience, the lady revealed in the video that the Father has been ignoring her.

The distressed lady claimed that she has shreds of evidence to prove her allegations and it that can bring the Roman Father down to the gutters but she’s keeping her cool for a while.

Take a look at the video below