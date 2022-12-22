Lady angrily destroys her boyfriend’s car for not responding to her text fast (Video)

A lady damaged her man’s car because the boyfriend did not reply to her messages fast enough and decided to pour her anger on his car.

Apparently, she believed he is cheating on her. The reason for her suspicion was his delay in replying to her messages.

She traced her man’s vehicle to where it was in the parking lot of a shopping mall and she destroyed the engine and other parts.

A video which surfaced online showed the man lamenting when he came out and saw the badly damaged state of his vehicle.

The engine and other internal parts of the whip had been exposed because his jealous girlfriend used petrol to blow the bonnet side off.