Entertainment

Lady begins attempt to set Guinness World Record for longest Instagram live streaming

By Kweku Derrick
nigerian lady attempts GWR for Longest streaming time
A Nigerian lady, simply identified as Big Tresh, is attempting to set the Guinness World Record for the longest Instagram live video.

The 23-year-old lady aims to be live on Instagram for five days (125 hours) without a break in order to set the record for the longest Instagram live video.

According to her, she will be live streaming herself engaging in various activities, including cooking, playing games, and more.

Big Tresh began this attempt on Wednesday, July 5, and is currently live on her Instagram page @big_treshlyn.

While her record will be a first in this category, the closest existing record is the Guinness World Record for the longest live-stream (video) of 624 hours, 37 minutes, and 55 seconds.

This record was achieved by Zhejiang Luyuan Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd. (China) in Jinhua, Zhejiang, China, from August 16 to September 11, 2022.

