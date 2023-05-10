type here...
The lady behind the viral ‘Father Bernard’ finally speaks; shows her face in the latest video

By Mr. Tabernacle
In the last few months, The Ghanaians Social Media landscape buzzed with a ‘Father Bernard’ trend.

The trend originated from a video of a lady in despair and grief at the burial of the late Ghanaian Reverend Father Bernard Kofi Ackon.

The lady, who seemed to be in disbelief and shock, dived into the coffin of the late reverend and unknowingly became a huge viral trend.

According to testimonies by friends and family, he was loved by all, no wonder, the woman captured in the viral video paid her late respect to the Priest in a grand style.

Though the video went viral, the woman behind the viral video was not seen or heard of when the video was widely spreading with many content creators making versions of their own from it.

Finally, the woman in the original video has shown her face and spoken about how she fell on the coffin of Father Bernard at the graveyard in an interview with Kofi Adoma.

Asked why she dived into the coffin of Father Bernard by Kofi Adoma, the woman who gave her name as Comfort Baaba Basiwaa Jackson said she doesn’t know what came over her.

According to her, she planned on also journeying to the land of the dead with Father Bernard but she can’t tell what pushed her from the far end into the coffin, to her it still amazes her.

She explained that her relationship with the late Father Bernard was so strong adding that the Roman Father was more like a father to her. She said the late clergyman supported her with prayers and money.

    Source:GHPAGE

