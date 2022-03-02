- Advertisement -

A young lady has given subtly credence to an eye-opening trend shared by a Ghanaian nurse over a week ago detailing the astonishing lengths some women go to in order to have nice stature, firmer boobs, and rounder buttocks.

According to the health worker, some ladies deliberately get pregnant with the sole aim of improving their bodies and looks only to terminate the pregnancy in their 3rd to 5th month after achieving their goal.

It’s against this backdrop that a lady has taken to social media to disclose her intention to terminate her growing baby bump when it enters its 5th month as she’s fast gaining her desired weight.

In a video making the rounds on the internet, the woman believed to be a Nigerian is seen blissfully dancing to the camera as she flaunted her protruding belly.

A text overlay on the video read: “Can’t wait for my pregnancy to reach 5 months so I can remove it”

Speaking on a Twitter Space last week, the nurse said she knew women who intentionally take seed but refuse to carry it for nine months.

She revealed that these ladies are usually desperate to look great thus when they get pregnant for some months and the hormones start to have a positive effect on their body, they abort the pregnancy.

This, according to her, is usually done after the lady had gone for her birthday photoshoot or used the body she has got to pursue whatever agenda she had.

She said while others prefer to go under the knife for various surgical and cosmetic procedures, some opt to get pregnant and later abort it for the same result.

Listen to her in the audio below: