A young lady has resorted to social media to expose her dad after discovering his amorous relationship with her best friend, despite still being married to her mother.

Tia Carter, who posted about the disgusting affair on Facebook and Twitter, said her best friend, Chloe, moved into their house after she invited her when her mother travelled.

She revealed that during Chloe’s stay, she had been taking her younger sisters bowling with her father, unknown to her that something romantic was going on between them.

She also tagged her best friend Chloe to the tweet, calling her a “dirty little slag.”

See Tia’s tweets below

She also shared a similar post on Facebook calling out her 40-year-old father, Phil Carter, for stooping so low to sleep with her best friend old enough to his daughter.

“Imagine finding out your 40 year old dad is seeing your 21 year best friend. Yh love you both too. Philip Carter and Chloe Smith…Hope you’re both miserable with each other,” Tia wrote on Facebook.

Tia’s post however caught her father Phil Carter’s attention, prompting him to respond to his daughter’s claims on social media.

Taking to the comment section, Tia’s unapologetic father in response warned his daughter about her actions on social media and further dared anyone who had anything to say to him about the issue to do it to his face.

“It is what it is, If anyone has something to say in the comments say it to my face. My life has nothing to do with people on Facebook so I suggest you think before you comment. Take that as your only warning”, he wrote.

See their exchange below