“Release clause triggered”: Lady causes stir as she comes down from Okada into a Land Cruiser – VIDEO

A woman alighting an Okada to get into an expensive Toyota Land Cruiser has left netizens tongue wagging.

The video sighted on GhPage Insta Page saw the woman and the Okada rider stuck in traffic.

A Toyota Land Cruiser was also caught up in traffic, and soon, the lady and the motorist began conversing.

Convincingly, the motorist gave the rider cash for his troubles, and the woman descended the Okada.

She then got into the Toyota Land Cruiser, leaving netizens with a field day on social media as a debate is sparked. Some viewers in the video’s comment section noted that they would strive to get money.

Others to wonder why she’ll just jump into a strangers car with taking precautions.

Watch the video below