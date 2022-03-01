type here...
Lady celebrates her 30th birthday by sleeping in the casket; Holds a funeral-themed party

By Armani Brooklyn

A Nigerian lady has taken birthdays celebration to a whole different level after storming the celebration grounds in a casket.

In a video from the event that has gone viral, the lady arrived at her birthday party in a casket and those who turned up for the event wore black.

The lady has been blasted by social media users for celebrating her birthday like a funeral celebration.

According to them, death might be visiting her soon because she went so extreme.

Will you celebrate your birthday like this lady? Or you’re afraid to die?

    Source:GHpage

