This world as people have stated is full of ups and downs and you just get hit with your worst nightmare when you least expect it.

A young lady who couldn’t bear the sight of staying on earth and enjoying life without the love of her life has ended it all by committing suicide.

According to what we know, the lady was planning to get married to her better half who shockingly died a week before their wedding despite all the preparation and plans together.

Thinking her world had come to an end after the death of her to-be-husband, the lady committed suicide on the same day after their wedding was cancelled.

Her sister who shared the story online revealed that he sister had gone to bed the previous day with her dad but she failed to wake up the next morning leaving behind a suicide note.

Their marriage was supposed to be held this weekend 22nd October, 2023 but got cancelled last weekend on October 14, 2023, following the death of her fiancee.

See the wedding poster below: