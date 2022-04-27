- Advertisement -

A lady has taken to social media to seek sympathy over her fiance’s wicked decision to get married without her knowledge.

According to Obia Ebere, she had been dating the gentleman for over 6 years and they had been planning their marriage.

She had no doubts about the love the man had for him and saw a future together forever.

However, after the gentleman had spent some quality time with her, she realized just after six days that he had gotten married.

Wedding photos were shared on social media before she picked up the information that she has been let down by the man she had been planning her future with.

According to Obia Ebere, she was shocked, confused and utterly gutted. She described the experience as painful.

Sharing the wedding photo of the new couple on social media, this distraught lady wrote:

I just find out my fiance of 6yrs got married on the 16th, and I was with him 3day before he got married, just found out dis morning on Facebook he was married, ????? I have never felt so much pain in my life??????

According to Obia Ebere, after she had seen the wedding photos on Facebook, she reached out to her supposed fiance who denied it completely.

She posted dis pic dis morning, I called him and he denied it, I has to travel to warri as early as 6am just to confirm, he asked me not to come to his house that I should wait for him somewhere. He left work to come see me and he still lied to me that he wasn’t married.

Obia Ebere also added how they had been planning their marriage only for her to find out the man was not been real with her.

He told me he loves me and can never leave me for someone, he even said I should benin and move in with him next month, only for me to get home and I had to search on Facebook and for me to see he was really married

Obia Ebere also mentioned how much she had sacrificed and contributed to making her fiance the man he has become thus it breaks her heart that he had treated her so badly.

Karo you didn’t see him when he had nothing, you didn’t see him when he was staying in one room, now that he is doing well as a medical doctor you decided to come from nowhere to steal him. ???.May my God punish the both of you,may you both never know peace,I cause you both?

The interesting twist to the story is the engagement ring Karo had bought for Obia to show his determination to make her his wife.

He proposed last yr, he made lots of promises to me and yet he still went behind my back to get married to someone else ??? Lord help me??

Many have sympathized with her.