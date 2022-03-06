type here...
Lady cries & begs for help as her boyfriend takes back the clothes, shoes and chains he bought for her in the market

By Armani Brooklyn
A lady met her waterloo at the market centre after she turned down her boyfriend’s marriage proposal.

Citing from a video that has surfaced on the internet, an angry guy can be seen removing the clothes, slippers and chains he bought for his estranged girlfriend.

These harsh actions of the guy were triggered by the lady’s refusal to matty him after spending lavishly on her.

Although some market women and men went on their knees to plead on behalf of the lady but they all fell into deaf ears.

Guys on the internet who have come across the embarrassing video have applauded the no-nonsense boyfriend for standing on his grounds and showing no mercy to the deceiving lady.

