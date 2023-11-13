Lady cries out as she gets pregnant for her sister’s husband for the 5th time, seeks advice

- Advertisement -

A young woman is in a difficult situation as she reportedly becomes pregnant for her sister’s husband for the fifth time after a prolonged secret affair.

A plea for assistance was shared by a relationship adviser on the X platform, and it featured an anonymous woman revealing her secret relationship with her sister’s husband.

This secret relationship has resulted in four previous abortions, and the fear of repeating the same pattern arose when she found herself pregnant for the fifth time.

The lady, who appeared to be four month pregnant summoned the courage to seek help on the next possible step to take without breaking her sister’s marriage.

Read her post below