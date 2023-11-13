type here...
Lady cries out as she gets pregnant for her sister's husband for...
News

Lady cries out as she gets pregnant for her sister’s husband for the 5th time, seeks advice

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Married woman who has been sleeping with her brother for 11 years gets pregnant
A young woman is in a difficult situation as she reportedly becomes pregnant for her sister’s husband for the fifth time after a prolonged secret affair.

A plea for assistance was shared by a relationship adviser on the X platform, and it featured an anonymous woman revealing  her secret relationship with her sister’s husband.

This secret relationship has resulted in four previous abortions, and the fear of repeating the same pattern arose when she found herself pregnant for the fifth time.

The lady, who appeared to be four month pregnant summoned the courage to seek help on the next possible step to take without breaking her sister’s marriage.

Read her post below

Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

