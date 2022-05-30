type here...
Lady destroys everything in boyfriend's house for breaking her heart
Lady destroys everything in boyfriend’s house for breaking her heart [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
lady destroys boyfriends apartment
An unidentified young American woman has turned her boyfriend’s fully furnished apartment upside down for jilting her.

Video of the moment the lady stormed the house to register her displeasure and went on a rampage has left many people in shock.

As seen in the clip shared by gossip blog Instablog9ja, the woman filmed herself destroying the man’s household items, including kitchen wares, furniture and electrical appliances among others.

At one point, she was seen throwing her ex-boyfriend’s Xbox console downstairs from his balcony which shattered into pieces upon hitting the ground.

She went as far as using his toothbrush to scrub off dog poo on slippers in a sink.

She boldly defended her actions as she could be heard saying, “this is what you get when you mess with a…”

Watch the video below;

The video has stoked mixed reactions on social media with users condemning the woman’s violent behaviour for settling the scores with her boyfriend.

Some people have asserted that her attitude could even be one of the main reasons the guy broke up with her, while others also called for her arrest.

    Source:GHPage

