Lady drops popular Nigerian IG skit maker, Isbae U’s nude video after he refused to give her money

Talented and fast-rising Nigerian IG skit maker Ismail Adebayo aka Isbae U is currently trending on the internet after a Nigerian lady now based in Cyprus dropped his nude video.

Apparently, Isbae U promised to give this lady a role to play in his skits if he allow him to sleep with her.

During one of their video calls, Isbae U suggested they should sex chat and they both agreed to get on the camera to masturbate.

The cunning lady recorded the session without Isbae U’s consent and started with blackmail, demanding money from him with threats of posting the nude video online.

Isbae U refused to give the lady the money she was requesting hence she has dropped the video on the internet.

The IG skit maker is currently been dragged and insulted on the internet because this is not the first time a lady has accused him of demanding sex before allowing them to cast in any of his skits.

Click on this link to watch the video