type here...
GhPageNigeria NewsLady drops popular Nigerian IG skit maker, Isbae U's nude video after...
Nigeria News

Lady drops popular Nigerian IG skit maker, Isbae U’s nude video after he refused to give her money

By Armani Brooklyn
Isbae U
- Advertisement -

Talented and fast-rising Nigerian IG skit maker Ismail Adebayo aka Isbae U is currently trending on the internet after a Nigerian lady now based in Cyprus dropped his nude video.

Apparently, Isbae U promised to give this lady a role to play in his skits if he allow him to sleep with her.

During one of their video calls, Isbae U suggested they should sex chat and they both agreed to get on the camera to masturbate.

The cunning lady recorded the session without Isbae U’s consent and started with blackmail, demanding money from him with threats of posting the nude video online.

Isbae U refused to give the lady the money she was requesting hence she has dropped the video on the internet.

The IG skit maker is currently been dragged and insulted on the internet because this is not the first time a lady has accused him of demanding sex before allowing them to cast in any of his skits.

Click on this link to watch the video

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 4, 2022
    Accra
    haze
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    2.9mph
    11 %
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News