Lady dumps boyfriend who opened boutique for her, falls in love with customer and gets punished

By
Osei Emmanuel
After going bankrupt, a lady abandoned her lover who spent a lot of money to create a shop for her and went for a customer she had fallen in love with.

The narration was provided by a netizen user known as Wizarab on the microblogging site X.

According to the post sighted, the man spent money to set up a boutique for his lover so she could make a living.

However, the man went bankrupt, and she began dating a customer she met at the shop.

Wizarab explains that the man’s girlfriend has returned to him after cheating on the client with whom she is now in a relationship.

