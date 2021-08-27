type here...
GhPageLifestyleLady’s earlobe swollen and infected after her lover had sex with her...
Lifestyle

Lady’s earlobe swollen and infected after her lover had sex with her through the ear

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

A young lady has seen the worst in her sex life after her boyfriend penetrated her ear with his manhood during an intercourse.

The lady on Facebook revealed her boyfriend put his penis through the hole where she has been stretching her earlobes.

The panicked lady took to Facebook to ask for advice as her ear became infected after an unusual sexual encounter with her boyfriend.

She shared before and after pictures of the stretched hole to show the difference. The after picture shows her ear looking a bit yellow and infected. (Photo Below).

Sharing this, she wrote: “Me and my boyf were getting at it and he tried putting his penis through my stretched ear and this is the outcome?

“What can I tell the hospital has happened? Or is there anything I can do to treat this at home?”

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, August 27, 2021
Accra
light rain
80.3 ° F
80.3 °
80.3 °
75 %
4.2mph
55 %
Fri
80 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
82 °
Mon
78 °
Tue
80 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News