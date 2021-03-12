type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Lady films her boyfriend on Facebook Live after catching him cheating in...
Lifestyle

Lady films her boyfriend on Facebook Live after catching him cheating in new video

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Lady films cheating boyfriend
Lady films cheating boyfriend
- Advertisement -

A lady decided to film her cheating boyfriend after walking in on him in bed with another woman.

The African-American lady caught her boo laying up with another woman at her apartment.

It turns out that the guy, who lives at his girlfriend’s place, took his new girl to the same apartment.

The aggrieved girlfriend met them getting laid on a duvet on the floor, and her first instinct was to film them on Facebook Live.

She went live and recorded them while they got back into their clothes and walked them out of her house.

However, it is interesting how she was able to keep her cool when most women would usually have their emotions flying all over the place in a situation like that.

Meanwhile, the yet-to-be-identified lady snapped when her man tried talking back at her for filming the entire scene.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Many on social media have called out the cheater for being shameless enough to take another woman to an apartment paid for by his lady.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, March 12, 2021
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
3.8mph
20 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News