Lady found dead with body parts missing after boarding bus; driver arrested for murder as mother cries for justice [Details]

Oluwabamise Toyosi Ayanwole was a 22-year-old Nigerian lady who was declared missing after boarding a BRT bus and was subsequently found dead with parts of her body missing.

According to reports, on her way home from work on Saturday, February 26, 2022, Bamise boarded a BRT bus with the number 240257 at Chevron bus stop in Lekki and traveled to Oshodi.

She grew concerned on the voyage because she was the only one in the dark bus, so she began shooting.

She requested that prayers be said for her on the video since her mind is racing. She claimed that after she was picked up, the vehicle did not pick up anyone else.

She never returned home, and her loved ones never heard from her again.

When she failed to come home, her family went in search of the BRT bus she had filmed on, using the bus’s registration number.

Over the weekend, a family member of the missing woman made a disturbance at the BRT bus stop, demanding to know what had happened to her daughter.

After learning of her daughter’s death, Bamise’s mother is distraught.

After being abandoned at Ebute Ero with her body parts mutilated, 22-year-old Oluwabamise Toyosi Ayanwole’s body was identified today by her family.

Bamise’s mother, who had joined in the hunt for her daughter and hoped for her safe return, was informed today that she had lost her daughter.

Despite her loved ones’ best efforts to console her, she sobbed bitterly.

She kept pleading for justice for her daughter while crying.

The Lagos state police command has verified the arrest of Andrew Nice, a BRT driver suspected of adopting and murdering Oluwabamise Ayanwole, 22, who went missing on board a BRT bus on February 26.

Andrew was arrested by DSS operatives and handed over to the police, according to a statement made by CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, the state police command’s spokesperson.

The public has been guaranteed that the suspect (driver) would be charged in court and brought to justice as quickly as possible.