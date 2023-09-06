Lady furious as man who pursued her for one year gives up, moves to her friend

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

A lady who turned down a man swallowed her pride and contacted him because he stopped pursuing her after a year of trying to seek relationship.

The young woman known as Elizabeth expressed disappointment and told the guy known as Fred that she was not happy with the way he gave up so easily.

According to the lady, she wanted him to try harder even though she turned him down. Elizabeth explained that she refused to accept his request on the first trial because she wanted to be chased to see the extent of his love for her.

She, however, said that she has forgiven him for any wrong doing and was now ready for them to start dating.

Fred, however, stopped her mid-way into her request and revealed that he was already in a relationship and interestingly, it is with her friend Kate.

Feeling betrayed, Elizabeth queried him for not moving to any other girl instead of her friend, after she rejected him.

A social media user, who shared the story said Fred proceeded to block her without giving any further reply.