Lady gives her boyfriend two hot slaps & smashes his head with cake for proposing to her in public (Video)

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady gives her boyfriend two hot slaps & smashes his head with cake for proposing to her in public (Video)
Some guys are the cause of their public humiliation, almost 90% of public proposals end in pure disgrace and shame but some guys will never learn.

A young man in love received the shock of his life after his fiancee gave him two dirty slaps concurrently for proposing to her in public.

As if landing the brutal slaps on him were not enough, the vile lady also smashed the guy’s head with a piece of cake to totally besmirch her boyfriend’s appearance.

A video from the distasteful scene has surfaced online and on social users have reacted to it differently with diverging opinions.

Some tweeps have maintained the lady overrated because she could have politely said no without the slaps.

Others have also congratulated her for teaching the young man a lesson because public proposal is fast becoming a nusiance.

