Lady gives her life to Christ after boyfriend dumped her despite spending her last money to buy him cake – PHOTO

A Nigerian chef who was served premium breakfast has revealed how she gave her life to Christ after after spending her last money on him.

She opened up about the devastating heartbreak she went through six years ago.

The young chef, who goes by the name @Tspiceskitchen on Twitter, revealed that she bought her boyfriend a cake with her last N7,000 in 2018. However, he broke up with her three days later.

Tosin claims that he informed her that since she is from Edo state and he is Yoruba, his parents would never approve of her being his wife.

