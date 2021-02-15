type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Lady goes crazy after boyfriend's marriage proposal on Valentine's day
Lifestyle

Lady goes crazy after boyfriend’s marriage proposal on Valentine’s day

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
lady goes crazy after marriage proposal
lady goes crazy after marriage proposal
- Advertisement -

The sad video of a young lady who went crazy as her fiancee proposed marriage to her has hit the internet.

From the video which came out on Valentine’s day, the lady in question suddenly was out of sorts as her boyfriend went on one knee and was getting ready to put a ring on her finger.

His proposal was met with cheers from friends and onlookers present as the young couple’s beautiful moment was captured.

Unexpectedly, just before he could put the ring on, the lady screams and goes on a crazy rant for no reason.

Her display of violence and weirdness created the impression that she had lost it upstairs just before she could accept her fiancee’s proposal.

The video has been met with dissenting opinions as some have blamed the situation on witchcraft and family demons while others also believe it may have been staged.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Curated below are some of the comments on socila media;

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, February 15, 2021
Accra
few clouds
89.6 ° F
89.6 °
89.6 °
62 %
2.9mph
20 %
Mon
88 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
87 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News