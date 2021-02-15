- Advertisement -

The sad video of a young lady who went crazy as her fiancee proposed marriage to her has hit the internet.

From the video which came out on Valentine’s day, the lady in question suddenly was out of sorts as her boyfriend went on one knee and was getting ready to put a ring on her finger.

His proposal was met with cheers from friends and onlookers present as the young couple’s beautiful moment was captured.

Unexpectedly, just before he could put the ring on, the lady screams and goes on a crazy rant for no reason.

Her display of violence and weirdness created the impression that she had lost it upstairs just before she could accept her fiancee’s proposal.

The video has been met with dissenting opinions as some have blamed the situation on witchcraft and family demons while others also believe it may have been staged.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Curated below are some of the comments on socila media;