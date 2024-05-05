type here...
Lady goes mad minutes after boyfriend broke up with her
Entertainment

By Qwame Benedict
Lady suffers broken-Heart
A beautiful lady has suffered a mental breakdown after her boyfriend allegedly broke up with her.

According to a source, the lady has been in a relationship with her boyfriend for some years now only for the boyfriend to dump her.

It continued that she pleaded with the boyfriend so they could work things out but he failed to listen to her.

A video sighted on social media shows the lady naked on a high street and just attacking people passing by.

She could also be seen in the video speaking gibberish while people try to cover her up.

