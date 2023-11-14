“He said yes” – Lady goes on her knees as she proposes marriage to her boyfriend after 9 years (Video)

- Advertisement -

A young beautiful lady has caught the eyes of netizens and received positive trends after she took a bold step and did something unconventional as she goes on her knees to propose to her long time boyfriend.

The young couple have been dating for 9 years with no tangible proof to seal their love and the lady thought it was high time they put a legal stamp on what they were doing.

She decided to take matters into her own hands by orchestrating a l proposal, asked her man for his hand in marriage during their outing at a restaurant since the man wasn’t forthcoming with his proposal as it should be done.

In a video shared Ghpage instagram handle, lady was seen with her boyfriend in the company of her bestfriend, who recorded the the lovely scene.

In the romantic atmosphere, she went on one knee and popped out the question. The man, who seems surprised, response in positive and she put the ring into his finger.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Watch the video below: