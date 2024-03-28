type here...
Lady in shock after finding out police handling her case was dating the suspect

By Qwame Benedict
A lady has been left in shock after finding out the police handling her robbery case was dating the suspect.

According to the lady, someone broke into her room and made away with several valuable items.

She continued that she went to the police station and reported the case and was assigned to one policeman.

Fast forward, she was told to pay an amount of N300k equivalent to Ghc 2841 so they could track the thief.

To her utmost surprise, the police were more concerned about the worth of the items she had lost and had no interest in the break-in case she brought.

She later found out that the policeman handling her case was dating the suspected thief.

See screenshot below:

Source:GhPage

