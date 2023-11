- Advertisement -

A lady has had her heart broken even after making a sacrifice for her boyfriend. In a video the that is making rounds online, the lady is seen weeping uncontrollably.

The reason for her deep tears and pains is the fact that, her boyfriend decided to break up with her even after giving to him a loan of Ghc2,000 from her account.

Netizens are advising her to arrest the guy and get back her money while others are telling her to let go and move on.

