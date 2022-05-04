type here...
Lady in tears after her boyfriend cancelled their wedding
Lifestyle

Lady in tears after her boyfriend cancelled their wedding

By Armani Brooklyn
Lady shed tears online after her boyfriend of many years ditched her for her best friend
Crying-marriage
A lady has received the shock of her life after her serious boyfriend cancelled their rigorously planned wedding due to an old comment she made on Facebook.

Footnotes surrounding the story have it that, the boyfriend found a comment on the social media platform where his girlfriend confirmed that she won’t hesitate to cheat her spouse for a million Naira if she’s given the opportunity.

Although, the lady was just catching a cruise but one of her friends on Facebook took a screenshot of her comment and later sent it to the boyfriend.

After several nights of thinking about the controversial comments, the guy has decided to call off the wedding.

The internet never forgets hence we must all be very careful with the information we throw on it even if we are joking because it will come back to haunt us in the future.

    Source:GHpage

