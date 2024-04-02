- Advertisement -

A 39-year-old Nigerian identified as Chioma Egodi is in trouble for posting a bad review about a product on social media.

It started way back in September of 2023 when Chioma took to Facebook to share her view on a Tomato paste she bought on the market for her food.

According to her, she claimed the tomato paste contained too much sugar and urged her followers to share their reviews on the said product.

She posted: “I went to but Tin tomatoes yesterday that I will use to make stew, but didn’t see my favourites, so I decided to buy this one,” Chioma Okoli wrote in her original Facebook post. “When I opened it, I decided to taste it omo! Sugar is juat too much! Haa biko let me know if you hav used this tin tomato before because this is an ikegwuru situation! [sic]”.

Her post gathered over 3k comments with one coming from the sister of the CEO of the company which produced the said product telling Chioma to stop telling lies about the product.

This comment got Chioma angry and responded that she should tell her brother to stop killing people with his product.

Fast forward, the matter was reported to the police and Chioma was picked up by the police for questioning.

The matter has been taken to court and Chioma could face up to seven (7) years behind bars if found guilty.