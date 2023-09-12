type here...
Lady killed for picking money sprayed during a party

By Osei Emmanuel
The corpse of a lady identified as Chinyere Awuda was found near an abandoned swimming pool on the premises of a popular hotel in Awka.

The 30-year-old victim, a graduate of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, who died on July 15 after she was allegedly beaten to death at a hotel, was buried on Saturday amid tears.

Awuda was accused of picking up money being sprayed during a birthday party and beaten to death by a mob.

Her burial was attended by her former schoolmates, friends, and family members, who described her as a cool-headed and lovable fellow.

The parents of the deceased, Mr and Mrs Awuda, who could not hold back their tears, lamented the death of their daughter, saying their sadness was that their daughter died an “undeserved death”.

